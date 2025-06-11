PDP, Edo govt bicker over good governance

Map of Edo State.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, has condemned the state government’s threat against, Mr. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor over a Facebook post, urging it to focus on good governance instead.

A statement by PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, yesterday in Benin City, urged public office holders to accept criticisms.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Samson Osagie had warned Ifaluyi-Isibor over a social media post.

The facebook post was deemed defamatory against Governor Monday Okpebholo and the state commissioners.

The commissioner in a statement accused Ifaluyi-Isibor of criminal defamation and threatened legal action unless a public apology was issued within twenty-four hours.

He demanded a retraction on all social media platforms and a publication in at least one national newspaper.

Reacting, Aziegbemi noted that the statement by Osagie was an attempt to stifle dissent, suppress opposition, and intimidate citizens who criticised the Okpebholo-led administration.

“Osagie cannot lawfully silence Edo citizens or curtail their right to comment on government performance and leadership.

“Ifaluyi-Isibor simply stated the truth. His critique reflects the PDP’s position and exposes the failures of the current administration.

“Edo State is visibly dysfunctional. The governor’s frequent absence has caused widespread regression across key sectors like education, healthcare, economy, and security.”