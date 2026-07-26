‘Sports betting won’t lead you to financial fortune’ – Oyedepo tells young Nigerians

Bishop David Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has cautioned young Nigerians against relying on sports betting as a means of achieving financial success, urging them to embrace patience and hard work instead.

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday, Oyedepo described betting as a distraction that could derail the future of young people, insisting that lasting prosperity comes through diligence rather than gambling.

“Young people, naija bet is not the way to financial fortune. Stop wasting your destiny, stop wasting your time. I have never been once deceived. Stop!” he said.

David oyedepo just spoke facts about betting. pic.twitter.com/YkqXUHnmQ4 — lobistars🇳🇬 (@john322226) July 26, 2026

The cleric acknowledged that progress in life may not always come quickly but maintained that genuine success is certain for those who remain committed to the right path.

“Things may be slow, but it is sure,” he added.

Oyedepo also reflected on his personal journey of faith, recalling how he gave a car to the woman who led him to Christ decades earlier as a gesture of gratitude.

“My mother of faith led me to Christ at 15. When I turned 60, I got her a car that they took to her place in the U.S, she wept. You had better wake up,” he said.

The sermon comes amid growing concerns over the increasing popularity of sports betting among young Nigerians, with religious leaders and social commentators repeatedly warning about its financial and social consequences.

Vanguard News