Nigerian newspapers review: Your sins are forgiven, Tinubu tells Sanwo-Olu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu telling Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that his sins are forgiven following their meeting in Lagos.

Another headline features the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, stating that Nigeria’s economy is back on track despite the hardships faced by citizens.

The newspaper also did a special report showing that Nigerians have cut their foreign travels by 30 per cent as economic hardship bites.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that businesses are leveraging price adjustments to rein in foreign exchange losses and maintain clean books.

The Punch leads with a report that 34 embassies risk closure on Tuesday, June 10, for owing ground rent in the FCT.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline has Governor Sanwo-Olu telling journalists after the peace meeting with President Tinubu that Lagos State is fully aligned with the president.