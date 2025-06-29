Iran admits has ‘serious doubts’ over Israel’s commitment to ceasefire

(FILES) In this picture obtained from the Iranian judiciary’s news agency Mizan Online on June 25, 2025, excavators are used to clear the rubble outside the Evin prison complex in Tehran that was hit days ago by an Israeli strike. An Israeli strike on Tehran’s Evin prison during this month’s 12-day war killed at least 71 people, Iran’s judiciary said on June 29, 2025, days after a ceasefire ended hostilities between the two arch-foes. (Photo by Mostafa Roudaki / mizanonline / AFP)

Iran’s armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Sunday that Tehran was not conviced Israel would abide by a ceasefire that ended their 12-day war earlier this month.

“We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power, and as we have serious doubts over the enemy’s compliance with its commitments including the ceasefire, we are ready to respond with force” if attacked again, Mousavi was quoted as saying by state TV, six days into the ceasefire which US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.