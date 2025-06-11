I’m not into partisan politics, Tunde Onakoya speaks on meeting Tinubu

Chess maestro, Tunde Onakoya, has responded to public criticism over his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the engagement was centred on national recognition and youth advocacy, not political allegiance.

Onakoya, who recently earned a Guinness World Record and was celebrated by the City of New York, clarified that being received by the nation’s highest authority should not be misconstrued as a partisan gesture or wrongdoing.

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Onakoya emphasised that he has previously declined numerous accolades and considers comparisons to individuals honoured by nations involved in war crimes to be not only misplaced but “laughable.”

He wrote, “I’ll say a few things. The anger, the hate, the love, the applause, the criticism – all of it is valid and I embrace it. I am a world record holder, which means I have attained something no one else in the world has ever done. I was recently honoured and awarded by the City of New York.

“To be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in my own country, for this reason, is not a crime. (It is not even a national honour, by the way.)

“I have declined many awards. Comparing me to people who have received awards and recognition from countries that have committed war crimes is, at best, laughable.

“I have no interest in partisan politics because of the sensitivity of the work that I do. If that ever changes, then I would resign my role as CEO of Chess in Slums Africa.”

Dismissing claims that his work thrives only because of bad governance, Onakoya said Chess in Slums Africa exists to restore dignity and offer education to children who have fallen through societal cracks.

He clarified that the organisation uses chess to stimulate cognitive development and improve academic outcomes, not as a charity but as a transformational tool.

He said, “The rhetoric that Chess in Slums only exists or is relevant because of bad governance is not accurate. The real impact of our work is in the synapses. We’re using chess as a tool to teach cognition and improve academic outcomes. Using it as a social intervention tool is because those children have fallen through the cracks and cannot make it to the classrooms. This is not charity or ‘NGO’.

“What most of you measure as the most tangible impact is us just dignifying the stories of the children you see all the time on the streets but pay no attention to. The real impact here is ensuring they have the critical capacity to think for themselves and putting them through formal or vocational education.

“I continue to consult with educational institutions and tech companies around the world, so my work will always be relevant, and whatever resources or influence that gives me, I will use all of it to serve the children who deserve a place in the world as well.

“A visit is not an endorsement. I will visit many more people and will continue to sell my chess boards.

“You may not understand my intentions or character because the only thing you know about me is what I let on social media. But reputation is not character. It’s been ten long years of staying with this one thing, so I know for a fact that I have earned the benefit of the doubt.

“Again, I embrace the love and the hate. But I care for none of it. In a decade or two, the Chess/STEM institute will stand, and it will be a place where thousands of children will dream again and be educated in a way that makes them valuable to the world. All the strong opinions we have now will fall flat in the face of this.”

Onakoya noted that the initiative had never received international grants, and much of its impact has come from partnerships and community support, including an ongoing collaboration with the Lagos State Government to rehabilitate street children in areas like Jakande and Isale Eko.

He added, “Finally, I appreciate everyone who has ever supported the incredible work we’ve done in the last seven years. We have never applied for or received any international grants in this time.

“We’ve been working with the Lagos State Government for about a year now to take kids from Jakande and Isale Eko off the streets. One of them recently graduated from furniture school and is living again. Our collective hurt is valid and we may disagree on politics, but there are actual lives at stake and we all have a role to play, in whatever capacity, to stop this haemorrhage. Yes, we will partner with the government to scale this impact and institutionalise it so Tunde stops being the hero of the story. It’s your tax, anyway.”

Addressing the backlash, Onakoya maintained that public criticism, praise, and online speculation were all valid but ultimately did not influence his convictions, adding that visiting public figures or leaders does not equate to endorsing them.

He also urged the public not to confuse social media perception with character, insisting that his track record of service over the last ten years should speak for itself.

He said, “Finally, I’d say this: my fight is different. I’m not on the fence. I took a stand ten years ago for the country I want to see.

“The truth is, I will do many more things that may challenge your perception of me, but I know my heart is in the right place and whatever rooms my vision gives me access to, I will put the dreams and needs of the children first. I live for the audience of one, and that is enough.”