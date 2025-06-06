Eid-el-Kabir: Leaders must act now to save Nigeria – Northern CAN

Eid-el-Kabir to be celebrated June 6 after Saudi Arabia confirms crescent moon sighting

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on Nigeria’s political leaders to take urgent and decisive action to address the nation’s deepening challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, and growing social unrest.

The call was made in a statement released to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging leaders to move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate real commitment to their constitutional and moral responsibilities.

The statement, signed by Rev. Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of Northern CAN, emphasized that the prevailing atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the country is emboldening enemies of peace and undermining national unity.

“Our leaders must act in obedience to their constitutional duty and moral obligation to protect the lives and dignity of every Nigerian,” the statement read.

Northern CAN highlighted the symbolic message of Eid-el-Kabir—commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice for the sake of God—as a timely reminder for political leaders to make meaningful sacrifices for the sake of national unity and progress.

“This season calls for both leaders and citizens to demonstrate renewed faith, unity, and responsibility toward the nation,” the association noted.

Raising concern over worsening insecurity and economic instability, Northern CAN warned that millions of Nigerians are living in fear and despair.

“The country is groaning under the weight of insecurity, economic distress, and social disillusionment,” the statement said.

In a strong critique of the government’s response, the association declared that words are no longer enough.

“It is no longer enough to issue statements or make promises. The government must urgently remedy the conditions that have cast doubt on its commitment to the people,” it stated.

Northern CAN urged the government to take visible and impactful actions that would restore public confidence and begin healing national divisions.

“Let the leadership act decisively so that Nigerians will no longer have reasons to question or complain,” the statement added.

The association also called on all Nigerians to use the solemn occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity, and to show compassion to the less privileged.

“We urge all religious and community leaders to continue promoting peaceful coexistence and avoid statements or actions that may deepen our divisions,” it said.

Northern CAN extended heartfelt Eid-el-Kabir greetings to the Muslim Ummah.

“May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices, and may this season inspire true leadership, selflessness, and a renewed sense of purpose across our land. Eid Mubarak,” the statement concluded.