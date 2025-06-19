Cross River: No project will be abandoned — State government vows

…Reels Out Governor Otu’s Achievements in Two Years

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Cross River State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the completion of all ongoing and inherited projects across the state, vowing that no project will be abandoned under Governor Bassey Otu’s administration.

The assurance was given by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Erasmus Ekpang, during an interactive session with journalists of Cross River origin under the aegis of the Cross River State Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF), held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr. Ekpang stated that all projects, including those initiated by previous administrations, would be completed, as they were funded with taxpayers’ money. “The governor is not going to abandon any project. He will ensure that those financed with public funds are completed before he leaves office,” he said.

He noted that prior to Governor Otu’s administration, the state faced critical challenges in infrastructure, particularly roads, drainages, and environmental degradation. However, significant strides have been made in road construction and urban renewal across the state.

“We came to restore the glory of Cross River State—to bring back the Calabar that once served as Nigeria’s first capital,” Ekpang said.

Dr. Ekpang praised President Bola Tinubu for his support to the state, especially for including Cross River in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

“The president could have terminated the project in Uyo or Enugu, but he brought it to Calabar. That is a huge opportunity for us,” he said, also acknowledging the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone allocated to the state—the only one in the South-South region.

Media and Communication: The commissioner said the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC), previously in a dilapidated state, has been revived. The state-owned printing press is also undergoing rehabilitation.

“Previously, we lacked printing equipment, and sensitive government documents were being handled carelessly. That is being corrected. Once completed, all official state documents will be printed internally, which will also boost our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),” he said.

Agriculture: Dr. Ekpang revealed that 108 mini-tractors had been procured for farmers across the state. “They will be distributed to cooperatives in wards, and farm access roads are also being built to improve the transportation of agricultural produce,” he said.

Health: The commissioner noted the employment of 65 doctors and 135 nurses, alongside the renovation of 100 health centres. “We have established oxygen plants in general hospitals and deployed drones to deliver medication to remote areas,” he added.

Aviation: The Obudu Cargo Airport initiated by the previous administration is being attended to, and the state-owned Cally Air airline, which currently has two aircraft, will soon be expanded to improve flight operations.

Asset Recovery: The state has recovered several key assets, including the Tinapa Business Resort. “An asset recovery committee was established, and its work has yielded positive results,” he noted.

Security: Dr. Ekpang described Cross River State as one of the safest in the country. “Despite national insecurity, our state remains peaceful. The governor has deployed strategic measures to ensure public safety,” he said.

Education: According to the commissioner, many schools have been renovated, and a digital transformation is underway, with automated systems for result processing now in place.

Welfare: On workers’ welfare, he stated that Cross River is one of the first states to implement the N70,000 minimum wage, which has been paid since December 2024, despite the state’s limited resources.

Dr. Ekpang described Governor Otu as “a godsend,” urging Cross Riverians to support his administration. “He is the right leader at the right time—disciplined, focused, and non-partisan in his dealings. He believes in putting the right people in the right places,” he said.

“In just two years, we have changed the narrative. Cross River is on a new path, and the results are visible. Even critics now acknowledge that the state is doing better,” he concluded.