Commissioner resigns after Akwa Ibom gov’s defection to APC

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Strategy, and Special Duties, Dr. Ini Ememobong, has resigned from his position following Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing his resignation via a Facebook post on Friday, Ememobong cited adherence to the governor’s directive, which required political appointees unwilling to align with the APC to vacate their posts.

“Today, I submitted my resignation to His Excellency in line with his instruction that those who are not joining the APC should respectfully disengage,” he wrote.

Ememobong noted that his exit was driven by personal conviction and ideological differences with the APC.

“I do not question the Governor’s right to make a political choice, but I am unable to follow that path. My political orientation is rooted in principle, and I have long opposed the ideology and conduct of the APC—a stance reaffirmed daily by many Nigerians,” he stated.

Ememobong clarified that the decision was not borne out of conflict with Governor Eno, whom he described as a brother and a leader who had trusted him with significant responsibilities.

“There is no strain in my relationship with the Governor. On the contrary, I remain grateful for the confidence he placed in me, entrusting me with two critical portfolios,” he added, referring also to his role overseeing the Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

Expressing gratitude, Ememobong acknowledged both Governor Eno and his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for their support throughout his public service career.

“My family and I deeply appreciate the opportunities given to me by both leaders. I am proud of the service I rendered and, given another chance, I would gladly do more,” he reflected.

Ememobong concluded with a message to supporters, acknowledging that his decision may not be universally accepted.