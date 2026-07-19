2027: Adeola, Iyabo Obasanjo clash over APC exit

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, and former Senator Iyabo Obasanjo have exchanged accusations following her defection from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeola accused some opposition politicians of pursuing the 2027 governorship contest for personal interests rather than the development of Ogun State, while Obasanjo dismissed the allegation, accusing him of lacking integrity and denying that she personally demanded reimbursement for campaign expenses.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the Council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes from Remoland at his senatorial office in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, Adeola reacted to Obasanjo’s exit from the APC and claims that he failed to fulfil an alleged commitment to refund expenses incurred during her governorship ambition.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Adeola described the alleged demand as “insulting”, arguing that it reinforced his belief that some politicians view elections as business ventures rather than opportunities for public service.

“Their intention is driven by personal interest and not the interest of Ogun State. They don’t mean well for our dear state. They are bitter because they are looking for the purse of Ogun State,” he alleged.

Adeola questioned the basis for the alleged reimbursement request, saying: “One of them said I offended her because I reneged on promises. She said she joined the governorship race, failed, and now wants me to refund her expenses in dollars and naira. Did I ask her to contest the governorship election?”

The senator said he initially reached out to Obasanjo during consultations with party stakeholders because he considered her a respected indigene of the state, but later concluded that her political interests were driven by personal considerations.

He also alleged that Obasanjo’s decision to join the PDP was influenced by financial motives, a claim she rejected.

Adeola further dismissed legal challenges to his emergence as the APC governorship candidate, alleging that some of the cases were sponsored by political opponents.

He maintained that politicians who defected to other parties after May 10, 2026, would not be eligible to contest the forthcoming governorship election, citing existing legal provisions and judicial decisions.

“Based on existing legal provisions and court judgments, politicians who defected to another political party after May 10, 2026, are not qualified to contest the forthcoming election,” he said.

The senator also questioned the legal standing of the PDP in Ogun State, claiming that unresolved internal disputes had affected the party’s structure.

Earlier, President of the Council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes in Remoland, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Oyelaja, expressed support for Adeola’s governorship ambition, citing his interventions in market development and empowerment programmes for traders across the state.

Obasanjo Rejects Allegations

Responding to Adeola’s claims, Obasanjo denied personally requesting reimbursement of campaign expenses, saying the demands presented to the APC candidate came from her supporters.

She said her supporters requested three things from Adeola: the Senate seat, reimbursement of campaign expenses, and inclusion of her supporters in his campaign structure.

“My supporters asked the senator for three things. The first is the Senate seat, the second is the refund of what I spent, and the third is the inclusion of my people in his campaign,” she said.

Obasanjo said she expected Adeola to respond to the requests but accused him of failing to do so before she left the APC.

She added that Adeola later attempted to persuade her to remain in the party by offering financial support.

“If he thought it was insulting, why did he later offer me money so that I would not leave the party? He has no integrity and is a liar,” she alleged.

She clarified that the requests were conveyed to Adeola by three individuals — Hon. Aroyeun, Chief Toyin Jokosenumi and Hon. Biodun Ajayi — and insisted that she did not personally make any demands.

“I made no demands. I told him he didn’t have to meet all the requests, but he should at least let me know what he could do,” she said.