‘Right champions, but 2026 World Cup lost credibility’ — Ex-FIFA president Blatter

Blatter

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has criticised the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the month-long tournament “lost its credibility”, urging football stakeholders to reclaim the game from political influence.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Blatter said Spain deserved to win the 2026 World Cup but insisted that politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game.

“The longest World Cup has come to an end – with the right champions. But on the way to the final whistle, the tournament had lost its credibility,” Blatter wrote.

“Politics must not be allowed to overshadow the game. Now it is up to the fans, players and national associations to reclaim football and bring it back to its roots under new leadership.”

Blatter’s comments come after a series of controversies that overshadowed the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

One of the biggest issues involved Iran, who were forced to base themselves outside the United States due to diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Asian side trained and camped in neighbouring Mexico before travelling for matches, where they raised questions about competitive fairness and tournament logistics.

The tournament also sparked debate over the eligibility of United States striker Folarin Balogun, who was initially handed a red card before FIFA’s Appeal Committee overturned the suspension ahead of the US round of 16 game against Belgium, a decision that fuelled widespread speculation after reports that US President Donald Trump had discussed the matter with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after the decision.

Blatter was among the most vocal critics of the decision at the time.

“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies,” Blatter wrote on X on July 6.

“If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?

“Football must never become a playground for political power.”

Blatter, who served as FIFA president from 1998 to 2015, left office after being banned from football over a payment made to former UEFA president Michel Platini. Although both men were later acquitted by Swiss courts over the payment, Blatter has remained an outspoken critic of FIFA’s leadership under Gianni Infantino.