Tell ex-wife to leave, I want to bring my sick mother home – Man begs court

A businessman, Lawal Hamisu on Tuesday, begged a Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to order his former wife, Maman Muhammad to move out of his house.

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Hamisu’s Counsel, H.B. Debo, in his plea, told the court that his client made three pronouncements of divorce to Muhammad but allowed her to stay in his house in order take care of their children.

“She has poisoned my children’s mind against me and they no longer respect me

“Every day, there is trouble in the house. My oldest hits me now and doesn’t respect me as a father,” he said.

He told court that he wants her to leave so that he can bring his sick mother to the house to take care of her.

In her defence, Muhammad said she doesn’t have anywhere to go to.

”I am an orphan and I have a three-year-old daughter who needs me.

”I beg the court to order my former husband to get me a place to live in,” she said.

The Judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for ruling.

Vanguard News