Cardi B breaks silence after sparking dating rumours with Okoye

Cardi B has addressed the growing speculation around her life days after seeing hanging out with Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The Grammy-winning artiste made the remarks in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, just days after she and the Udinese goalkeeper were seen having dinner with friends in Venice, Italy.

Reacting to the attention surrounding her private life, Cardi B said she feels constantly watched by the public.

“No cap, I’m really hip hop’s Britney Spears,” Cardi B said, suggesting that intense public scrutiny follows her every move.

She claimed that although she is aware of many celebrities’ private relationships and activities, they rarely become headlines.\

“I got all the tea on these celebrities… I know who’s with who and what’s doing what. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You want to know why? Because nobody cares,” she said.

The rapper lamented that even ordinary aspects of her life quickly become topics of public discussion.

“But when it comes to me… I can’t even… do anything without people talking about it. This is crazy,” she said.

Despite the constant attention, Cardi B said she has learned to accept the realities of living in the spotlight.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad. It is what it is. People pay for this type of talk,” she added.

The comments come amid persistent rumours that she is romantically involved with Okoye after the pair were spotted dining together at Gio’s Restaurant inside the St. Regis Hotel in Venice.

Weeks earlier, they also attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Vanguard News