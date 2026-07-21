Osun 2026: Adeleke seeks re-election support in APC candidate Oyebamiji’s hometown

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday campaigned in Ikire, the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, urging residents to support his re-election bid in the August 15 governorship election.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area, Adeleke said he shares a personal connection with the town, having attended Nawairudeen Grammar School there.

The governor recalled that residents supported him during the 2022 governorship election and appealed for their votes again, citing his administration’s performance in office.

“I also have a connection with Ikire because I attended school here. In 2022, I came to seek your support, and you voted for me. I have worked with the mandate you gave me, and I am here again to ask for your support in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Adeleke urged eligible voters to participate peacefully in the election and not be intimidated by any threats of violence.

Earlier, the governor commissioned a road project in the community, stating that his administration had continued to implement infrastructure projects across the state without regard to political affiliation.

“My administration is blind to political affiliations in the distribution of infrastructure projects because good governance should benefit all Osun people,” he said.

The governor was accompanied by the Chairman of the Imole Campaign Council, Prof. Wale Oladipo; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Hon. Sunday Bisi; the Osun State Chairman of the Accord Party, Pastor Victor Akande; Chairman of the Campaign Media Committee, Hon. Bamidele Sallam; and other party leaders.

Before the campaign rally, Adeleke paid a courtesy visit to the Akire of Ikire, where he received the monarch’s prayers and blessings.