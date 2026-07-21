Fresh attack on Plateau community leaves two dead

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Suspected gunmen on Tuesday attacked Dorowa Babuje community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two persons in yet another assault on the troubled community.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 1 p.m., when the assailants stormed the community and opened fire on residents, throwing the area into panic as people fled for safety.

A member of the community, Mr Alfred Bitrus, told Vanguard that the gunmen invaded the village in the afternoon and shot two persons dead before fleeing the scene.

Bitrus said the attack was unprovoked, adding that residents were going about their normal activities when the gunmen struck.

Confirming the incident, the publicity secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), Mr Rwang Tengwong, described the attack as tragic and condemned the continued killings in Plateau communities.

He lamented that despite repeated attacks on innocent residents, vulnerable communities in the area remained exposed to violence and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

Tengwong urged both the federal government and the Plateau State Government to take urgent and decisive steps to halt the recurring attacks and guarantee the safety of lives and property across the state.

It will be recalled that 10 persons were killed in coordinated attacks on the same community in February this year, an incident that drew widespread condemnation from within and outside Plateau State.

Efforts to get a reaction from security agencies were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.