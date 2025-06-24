Coalition leaders aren’t better than APC — Baba Ahmed

…As Pro-Peter Obi group applies to join Ardo-led coalition

By John Alechenu

Former spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has criticised the ongoing coalition discussion among Nigeria’s opposition parties, saying its leaders were not better that ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

His criticisms came on a day a pro-Peter Obi group, People’s Organic Movement, POM, applied to join the Dr. Umar Ardo-led coalition, in its bid to register a new political party, All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

Recall that the opposition leaders, under the coalition movement, have applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, as a political party, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The coalition is spearheaded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai.

Speaking in an interview on Arise programme, the ‘Morning Show’, yesterday, Baba-Ahmed voiced concern that the opportunity to build a strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was being undermined by entrenched political figures prioritising their personal ambitions over collective progress.

Baba-Ahmed, who was also former special adviser on political matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, highlighted deep divisions within the coalition, attributing the dysfunction to a leadership unwilling to relinquish control.

“There are divisions among coalition members. None of these people should lead or be seen in a position that they are determining who should be in that coalition.

“They can work behind the scenes. What they need is a generational shift and a political shift away from who they are, what they have done, and what they want to do.

“Different kinds of Nigerians who can give Nigerians hope, than people who have become vice-president and contested three times, become governors and ministers.”

Baba-Ahmed added that a broad spectrum of Nigerians were sceptical about the current leaders of the coalition and their ability to offer genuine alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“They don’t have faith that you actually represent a different future from this government, you just want to replace the government of President Tinubu,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He highlighted the need for the coalition to showcase fresh ideas and elevate young Nigerians who embodied energy and new perspectives.

Baba-Ahmed questioned whether coalition leaders were any better than the APC, suggesting that without a fundamental change in leadership and vision, the opposition risked repeating the failures of the ruling party.

Pro-Peter Obi group applies to join Dr.Ardo-led coalition

Meanwhile, a pro-Peter Obi group, People’s Organic Movement, POM, has applied to join the Dr. Umar Ardo-led coalition in its bid to register a new political party, All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

In a letter dated June 22, 2025, signed by its National Chairman, Eliashib Ime-James,

the group said it was seeking to join the coalition because it shared the same values, vision and objectives for Nigeria’s growth.

However, the extent of the group’s ties to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi is yet to be determined.

A response to Vanguard inquiries from the Obidient Movement, which is the umbrella body of all of Obi’s support groups, was still being awaited as at press time yesterday.

The letter read: “Dear Dr Umar Ardo, “Re: Expression of Interest to Join the National Coalition Group and Merge into a New Political Party

“I hope this letter finds you well. On behalf of the People’s Organic Movement, POM, and sequel to your meeting with our national leadership, I write to express our interest in joining the National Coalition Group.

“We believe our shared values and vision for the country’s future align with the coalition’s objectives, and we are excited about the prospect of working together.

“As you may be aware, POM has been actively engaged in promoting progressive ideals and advocating policies that benefit the Nigerian people.

“Our membership is composed of individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by a common commitment to social justice and economic development, powered by intentional production, consumption, and institutionalised good governance.

“We are particularly interested in the National Coalition Group’s plans to form a new political party.

“We believe this development presents an opportunity for like-minded individuals and groups to come together and build a strong, progressive political force that can effectively challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change in our country.

“By joining the National Coalition Group and forging a new political party, we hope to contribute our experience, expertise, and grassroots support to the coalition’s efforts.

“We are confident that our collective strength will enable us build a more robust and inclusive political movement that can deliver on the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“We would like to request a meeting with your leadership to discuss the details of our potential membership and the plan to form a new political party. We are eager to explore how we can work together to achieve our shared goals and build a better future for Nigeria.

“Thank you for considering our expression of interest. We look forward to the opportunity to discuss this further.”