2027: Any opposition coalition candidate can beat Tinubu — PRP replies APC chairman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said any candidate presented by the emerging opposition coalition can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, declaring that the APC would have no future if the poll is free and fair.

Baba-Ahmed argued that the opposition’s chances would improve considerably if its leading figures united behind a common candidate, rather than contesting against Tinubu on separate party platforms.

In an interview with Vanguard, he was reacting to APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda’s assertion that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Donald Duke were no match for Tinubu in 2027.

Yilwatda, who cited the administration’s achievements in infrastructure and other sectors, made the claim while receiving members of the Forum of APC House of Representatives Aspirants at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Baba-Ahmed acknowledged the difficulty of defeating Tinubu if the opposition figures contested separately but insisted that a coalition-backed candidate could upset the president’s re-election bid.

“We recognize the difficulty of defeating Tinubu by these candidates if they go at it on their party platforms in a free and fair election. All these are, however, in the emerging coalition of opposition parties. Any one of them can defeat Tinubu if they are candidates of the coalition,” he said.

He said the coalition was strengthening its internal cohesion and building a common understanding of the obstacles it must overcome to mount a credible challenge.

“The coalition is waxing stronger and improving its cohesion and understanding of the challenges it will confront in the next 100 days. There is a clear understanding that the coalition can deal with key issues and barriers to a unified and united challenge,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The PRP chairman was emphatic about the consequences of a credible election for the ruling party.

“If there is free and fair election, there will be no future for the APC in 2027,” he declared.

He said the coalition, which includes Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Duke, Adebayo and other political figures, had made removing the APC from power its overriding objective.

“The coalition which has Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Duke, Adebayo and others is committed to ridding the country of the APC administration that has been a disaster for Nigeria. This is the first and non-negotiable objective of the coalition, and Nigerians support it,” Baba-Ahmed said.