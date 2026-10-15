Senate orders probe into corps member’s death at Enugu NYSC camp

The Senate has ordered an investigation into the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Etimbuk Daniel, at the Enugu State orientation camp, amid concerns over medical facilities and emergency response services in camps nationwide.

The resolution, adopted on Thursday, followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey, who called for an urgent review of healthcare services available to corps members across the country.

The investigation will be conducted by the Senate Committees on Police Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Youth Development and Health, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

The probe is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s death and determine whether any lapses occurred in the provision of medical care at the camp.

Bassey expressed concern over “the sudden and untimely passing of the corps member, describing him as a vibrant, patriotic young Nigerian and a shining light of his community who had only set out to serve the country.”

He said the incident raised broader questions about the adequacy of medical services available to corps members participating in the mandatory national service programme.

“The incident is not isolated, but highlights a recurring pattern of systemic negligence, poor medical infrastructure, and absence of qualified emergency personnel and rapid referral protocols across NYSC camps, underlining that the government owes a duty of care to young graduates mobilized away from their homes to serve the nation.”

The senator said Daniel had embarked on national service with hopes of contributing to Nigeria’s development before his death.

He called for urgent legislative scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly allegations of medical negligence, inadequate healthcare infrastructure and ineffective emergency response and referral systems at orientation camps.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, Bassey said the security and welfare of the people remained the primary purpose of government.

He argued that the government and relevant authorities had a responsibility to protect corps members and ensure they received timely and adequate medical care throughout their service year.

Bassey added that Daniel’s death had thrown his family, associates, the student community and the people of Akwa Ibom State into mourning, stressing the need for a thorough investigation.

The Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North, seconded the motion.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, expressed condolences to Daniel’s family, Bassey and the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

Ningi urged the relevant committees to make concrete recommendations and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Senate subsequently observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

Daniel, the immediate past Students’ Union Government president of Akwa Ibom State University, reportedly died at the NYSC orientation camp in Enugu State following allegations that he was given fake medication and did not receive timely medical attention.

Reports indicated that Daniel complained of a headache at the camp and was given medication, but his condition allegedly deteriorated afterwards.

Vanguard News