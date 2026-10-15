50 houses razed, scores injured as explosion rocks Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor

About 20 people have been injured and over 50 houses burnt down following the explosion of a gas pipeline in Aleto community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident, which happened Thursday, occurred around 5pm occured from an alleged ruptured pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Gas Company along the Old Bori Road in Aleto.

A source, who is a resident of the area, narrated: “The Pipeline has caused injuries and damaged properties. This pipeline has been leaking for about three weeks before the explosion today.”

The source gave his name as Emmanuel said some leaders of the area have notified the company about the leak but the company did not respond positively.

Leader of the Eleme Legislative Council, Daniel Chuma, said he had written to the company about the leak and followed up with a petition to relevant authorities but nothing concrete was done to stop the gas leak.

Chuma, who visited the scene of the explosion, said: “There was a leakage on another section of the Nigeria Gas Company. We wrote to them, and we did a petition to NOSDRA and Rivers State Ministry of Environment and copied the Police for urgent intervention.

“We asked for a joint investigation. We don’t know what they did before they left. Today we were called to an explosion at the same pipeline of the Nigeria Gas Company that has destroyed over 50 houses, cars, and many casualties. People have been rushed to the hospital.

“Before now, everyone scampered for safety. The few that came, we asked them to stay far away to avoid any further incident.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC-Nigeria, Dr Fyneface Dumnamene, in a statement, confirmed the development.

Fyneface said: “We are using this medium to call on the relevant authorities, the Rivers State government, Ministry of Environment, NOSDRA, the Rivers State, the Federal Government, and all the bodies involved in checking oil spill and explosion to come to the aid of Aleto people. This is a serious incident.

“As of the time of this statement, YEAC-Nigeria has not independently confirmed any fatalities.

“Members of the Advocacy Centre’s volunteers who visited the scene for independent verification confirmed the presence of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on ground. The cause of the incident is yet to be independently verified.

“YEAC-Nigeria calls on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to identify the facility operator and conduct a Joint Investigation Visit to the site, and to invoke relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 as appropriate,” he added.