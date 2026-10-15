Tompolo to Oyo electorate: Why Tinubu deserves four more years

By Adeola Badru

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged the people of Oyo State to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, arguing that the President deserves another four-year term to consolidate his reforms.

Tompolo, who described Tinubu as a son of Oyo State, made the call while donating 32 vehicles to the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in the state to strengthen its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

He spoke through his representative, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, at the inauguration of the movement’s Oyo State structure at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, on Thursday.

The vehicles, according to him, were donated to support the movement’s campaign for Tinubu’s re-election and the election of other candidates contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tompolo urged the people of Oyo State to support the President’s return to office, arguing that his re-election would enable him to complete the South’s two-term presidential tenure.

He also commended Tinubu for what he described as far-reaching reforms across critical sectors of the economy, particularly those that had increased the resources available to state governments to pay salaries and pensions and execute major development projects.

He charged members of the movement to take the message of the President’s re-election to every part of Oyo State, insisting that the state should be among those supporting Tinubu’s bid for another four years.

“We are here today to tell you that we are coming to join you to canvass for votes across the country for your son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What Tompolo is preaching is that Tinubu is doing very well.“

“Tinubu’s reform policies are fantastic. We want you to support President Tinubu’s re-election for him to continue with the good work he is doing,” he said.

Also speaking at the rally, the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, assured the gathering that the party would deploy all available resources to secure victory in the state.

Alli said Oyo State had remained disconnected from the centre for too long, expressing the party’s determination to return to power.

He thanked Tompolo for the donation of the 32 vehicles and his support for Tinubu, urging party members and supporters to ensure that the vehicles were effectively deployed across the state during the campaign.

“We are very grateful. I want to assure you that we are going to make judicious use of all these vehicles and all other items that you may want to give us or from any other support group.“

“As far as we are concerned in Oyo, we have stayed out of government for too long and we are sincerely working assiduously to ensure that we take over the mantle of leadership in Oyo State,” Alli said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Mr Sunday Asuku, urged the people of Oyo State, particularly the youth, to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Asuku described the President’s reforms as necessary for Nigeria’s economic growth and sustained development, citing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the administration’s people-oriented policies that had made a positive impact.

He urged members of the movement to intensify their grassroots mobilisation efforts and take the campaign for Tinubu’s second term to every nook and cranny of the state.

Calling on the electorate to turn out in large numbers during the election, Asuku said: “Oyo State, come out massively in January 2027 to vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President and vote Senator Sharafadeen Alli for Governor of Oyo State.

“Listen to me, Oyo State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot. He has done a lot in the past three years and a half. We want to give him four more years to consolidate on what he has started.

“Listen to me, a vote for Asiwaju is a vote for progressive Nigeria. A vote for Asiwaju is a vote for development.”