2027: APC coalition headed for rocks, Makinde campaign says

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council as a “Nebuchadnezzar Coalition” headed for political defeat in the 2027 general elections.

The organisation accused the ruling party of relying on influential politicians to mask what it described as the failures of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, the campaign organisation said the expanded APC campaign council could not win public acceptance for an administration it accused of presiding over economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and declining living standards.

It argued that Nigerians would judge the ruling party by the prevailing realities of their lives rather than the size of its campaign council or the political influence of its members.

“This ‘Nebuchadnezzar Coalition’ is headed for the rocks as it cannot whitewash the failures of the APC administration, nor rewrite the painful realities confronting citizens,” Ihediwa said.

The organisation challenged the APC to explain what it described as widespread poverty and deprivation, citing figures it attributed to the World Bank and the Federal Government.

It claimed that 140 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, were experiencing multidimensional poverty, while 113 million suffered deprivation in health, education and other basic needs.

The campaign organisation also cited a reported government disclosure that 70 per cent of Nigerian children under 10 could not read and understand a simple sentence, arguing that the figures reflected the scale of the country’s social and economic challenges.

“What explanation will the APC-led ‘Nebuchadnezzar Coalition’ offer millions of families who go to bed every night on empty stomach and our teeming hardworking youths whose destinies have been fractured by pervasive unemployment worsened by the APC’s anti-people policies?” it asked.

The MDPCO further accused the administration of worsening hardship while surrounding itself with political allies whom it alleged lacked the popular support needed to translate political influence into electoral success.

It dismissed the size of the APC campaign council as no guarantee of victory in 2027, insisting that voters would assess the government’s record rather than the political affiliations of those mobilised to campaign for it.

“Elections are not won by the size of a campaign council or the number of powerful figures gathered. They are won by the confidence of citizens who must ultimately decide whether their lives have improved under the government seeking their votes,” the statement said.

The organisation maintained that neither incumbency nor an expanded political alliance could shield the APC from voters’ verdict, adding that Nigerians had the constitutional right to demand accountability and change through the ballot box.

It expressed confidence in the prospects of Seyi Makinde, whom it identified as its presidential candidate under the Allied People’s Movement (APM), saying his RESET NIGERIA agenda offered an alternative focused on accountability, productivity, dignity and prosperity.

The campaign organisation said the 2027 elections would test whether the APC’s political machinery could overcome public dissatisfaction or whether voters would reject the ruling party.