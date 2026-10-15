Terrorism: Court jails 2 for life for assisting Boko Haram members

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted and sentenced two men to life imprisonment for providing support to members of the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group.

The convicts, Abba Mustapha and Bukar Ibrahim, both from Borno State, were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Trial Justice Salim Ibrahim handed down the sentence after the duo pleaded guilty to the charge the Federal Government preferred against them.

The Federal Government alleged that, aside from aiding the operations of insurgents, the convicts also concealed information about their whereabouts.

While they received life imprisonment on the first count of the charge, the court sentenced them to 20 years on the second count.

The judgment followed the resumption of another phase of the mass trial of alleged terrorists and their facilitators by the Federal Government.

No fewer than 59 suspects were listed to appear before various judges of the court.

Some of the judges presiding over the cases include Justices Ibrahim, James Omotosho, Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Obiora Egwuatu, Hauwa Yilwa, Joyce Abdulmalik and Peter Lifu.

It will be recalled that in June, the Federal Government prosecuted over 600 individuals allegedly affiliated with terrorist organisations.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led the prosecution, said the exercise was meant to send a clear message that the administration is not treating terrorism with levity.