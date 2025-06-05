Arewa group slams Catholic Bishops’ call for state of emergency in Benue

ASUU: Catholic bishops declare strike as unnecessary, a burden

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Pathfinders Arewa Project, a northern advocacy group, has strongly condemned the recent call by the Catholic Bishops for the declaration of a State of Emergency in Benue State, warning that framing the crisis through a religious or ethnic lens could further inflame tensions in Nigeria’s multi-religious society.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Abdulhamid Abdullahi Jakadan, the group acknowledged the deep concerns expressed by the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) over persistent insecurity and the tragic loss of lives in Benue. However, it criticized the Bishops’ press release, saying it was based on misleading narratives.

“While we share the pain of affected communities and support all efforts to bring peace and justice, portraying the crisis solely through a religious or ethnic framework is dangerous and misleading,” Jakadan said.

He argued that the security crisis in Benue is rooted in long-standing disputes over land, environmental degradation, and the weakness of conflict resolution mechanisms—not religious persecution or Islamisation, as suggested in some quarters.

“The claim of an Islamisation campaign in Nigeria is unfounded and dangerous. Nigeria is a secular state with constitutionally guaranteed religious freedom. Such claims, especially when echoed in foreign forums, risk damaging national unity and distorting global understanding of our situation.”

The group emphasized that both Christians and Muslims have suffered violence across states like Zamfara, Katsina, Borno, and Plateau, urging the Bishops to recognize the broader national security challenges.

“If a State of Emergency was not declared in Zamfara or Katsina—where hundreds have been killed or abducted—why should it be considered for Benue?” the statement questioned. “Such selective advocacy raises concerns about partisanship.”

Jakadan warned that religious leaders should not allow themselves to be used as political tools, especially by actors allegedly seeking to undermine state leadership. He urged focus on enhancing security infrastructure, strengthening local conflict resolution mechanisms, and promoting inclusive dialogue across ethnic and religious divides.

“Justice must always be pursued, but with truth, restraint, and responsibility,” the statement added. “The CBCN should be a force for unity, not division.”

While the group agreed that the federal and state governments must do more, it rejected claims of “total inaction,” noting increased security deployments, ongoing dialogues, and resettlement programs.

The Pathfinders Arewa Project concluded by urging the CBCN and other religious bodies to embrace their role as peacebuilders, not purveyors of fear.

“Religious leaders carry immense moral authority. They must use it to unify and de-escalate—not to amplify sectarian fears or promote conspiracy theories,” Jakadan said. “Together, we must pursue security and justice while preserving Nigeria’s unity and constitutional integrity.”