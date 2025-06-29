Abducted Benue travellers released after one week in captivity

By Peter Duru

The remaining 10 passengers of the State Government owned Benue Links Transport Company, who were a week ago abducted by armed men along the Eke-Elengbecho axis of Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Sunday afternoon regained their freedom.

The victims who ran into an ambush and were taken away by the armed men on Sunday, June 22, were travelling from Abeokuta en route to Makurdi at the time of the incident.

Confirming the release of the passengers in a statement, Johnson Daniel, the Information Officer of the company, said it was a relief for Benue Links to confirm the safe release of the passengers.

He pointed out that “the passengers, who were initially 12 at the point of abduction, with two earlier rescued, had been held against their will by unidentified individuals but have now regained their freedom.

“We are deeply grateful that they have returned safely and are in stable condition. Appropriate medical evaluations and counselling are currently ongoing to support their well-being after this distressing ordeal.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the relevant security agencies, community leaders, and all those who played a critical role in facilitating the release of the passengers. Their coordinated efforts and dedicated commitment to the safety of citizens have been invaluable during this challenging time.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited remains steadfast in our commitment to the safety and security of all our passengers and staff.

“We will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. Enhanced security measures are also being implemented across all our routes to further safeguard our operations.”

Contacted, the Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive details of the development.

Vanguard News