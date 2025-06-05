5 top Samsung phones under N200,000

By Igwe Patrick

Samsung is a brand known for its top tier and high end phones like the Samsung galaxy S series, fold series and even the flip series. These flag ship phones have now become really expensive due to the fall of the Nigerian naira making it hard for the lower class citizens to afford.

This article highlights 5 Samsung phones that can be purchased below ₦200,000.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G



If you’re looking for the best value Samsung phone under ₦200,000 right now, the Galaxy A14 5G is hard to beat. It brings features you’d expect in flagship models. Features like a smooth 90Hz display and 5G connectivity, into a very affordable package. Whether you’re streaming, browsing, or jumping between apps, the A14 5G handles it all smoothly thanks to its efficient Exynos 1330 or MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.



The 50MP main camera delivers clear, detailed shots, especially in good lighting. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which you can expand with a memory card if needed. With a big 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A05



The Galaxy A05 may be budget-friendly, but it definitely doesn’t feel cheap. Samsung packed it with features that make daily use enjoyable. Its large 6.7-inch display is great for watching videos or scrolling through social media, and the phone runs on Android 13, which means a clean, modern interface and better app support.



It comes with 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage, which is more than enough for most users. The 50MP camera on the back captures impressive photos, especially for a phone in this price range. It’s powered by the Helio G85 processor, which handles everyday tasks smoothly. If you’re after a phone that looks good, works well, and won’t empty your wallet, the A05 is a solid pick.

Samsung Galaxy A04s



One of the most underrated phones in this category is the Galaxy A04s. It stands out because of its 90Hz refresh rate screen, which makes scrolling and app switching feel smooth. It’s something you rarely find in a phone this affordable.

The phone has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a reliable 5000mAh battery. Its triple camera setup, led by a 50MP main lens, takes sharp photos and handles basic photography well. While the performance won’t blow you away, it’s more than capable of keeping up with calls, social media, and light multitasking. If you care about smooth visuals and solid battery life, the A04s is a smart buy.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G



Even though it’s not the newest model on this list, the Galaxy A13 still holds its ground as a reliable and well-balanced phone. It features a crisp 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen, which makes videos and text look sharper than most phones in this range. The 50MP camera is joined by a 5MP ultrawide lens, giving you a bit more creative freedom for your photos.



The A13 runs on either the Exynos 850 or the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s not a speed demon, but it gets the job done for most everyday tasks. The battery is the usual 5000mAh, which holds up well even with moderate use. If you’re someone who values screen quality and camera flexibility, the A13 is still a great option to consider.

Samsung Galaxy A04



If you’re on a tight budget or just need a phone for basic tasks, the Galaxy A04 is worth a look. It offers a good balance of essential features at a very affordable price. You get a 6.5-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and a big 5000mAh battery that easily powers through the day.



The phone comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable. While it’s not built for gaming or heavy multitasking, it handles simple tasks like WhatsApp, YouTube, and web browsing just fine. This is the kind of phone that does exactly what you need it to do, without any fuss. It’s a great choice for students, older adults, or anyone who wants a reliable everyday phone without the extra bells and whistles.

Vanguard News