2027: No security architecture can guarantee peace if politicians choose violence — Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), has warned that no security architecture, regardless of how sophisticated, can guarantee peaceful elections if political actors choose violence over dialogue.

He also said no electoral law could succeed where misinformation was allowed to replace truth, stressing that credible and peaceful elections were a shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

Musa spoke as guest speaker at the eighth edition of the Blueprint Newspaper Lecture, Impact Series and Awards, themed “Security Challenges and the Integrity of the 2027 Elections.”

The minister, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi (retd.), urged political parties to place national interest above partisan advantage.

He called on political candidates to recognise that political competition was not warfare and should not be treated as such.

His words: “No security architecture, regardless of how sophisticated, can guarantee peaceful elections if political actors choose violence over dialogue. No electoral law can succeed where misinformation is allowed to replace truth. No democratic institution can flourish where citizens lose faith in the rule of law.

“The responsibility before us is therefore shared. Political parties must place national interest above partisan advantage, and candidates must recognise that political competition is not warfare.”

The minister proposed a six-point framework to strengthen election security ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the framework should comprise strategic intelligence integration, threat assessment, protection of digital infrastructure, electoral cyber resilience, civil-military coordination and unified strategic communications.

According to him, the proposed pillars would provide a practical pathway not only to securing elections but also to protecting the democratic legitimacy upon which national stability depends.

Musa assured that, as the country moves towards the 2027 elections, the Ministry of Defence would work closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant institutions.

He said the collaboration would ensure that all constitutionally assigned responsibilities in support of the electoral process were discharged professionally, impartially and effectively.

Musa reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had no partisan interest in the outcome of the elections, saying their primary concern was the preservation of Nigeria’s peace, unity, security and democratic order.

“Let me emphasise once again that the Armed Forces have no partisan interest in the outcome of elections. Our institutional interest is that Nigeria remains peaceful, united and secure, and that every lawful responsibility assigned to us is carried out with honour, professionalism and accountability. That commitment is unwavering,” he said.

He said the Armed Forces were, first and foremost, defenders of the Constitution and would provide military aid to civil authorities only where lawfully authorised.

“The Armed Forces owe allegiance neither to political parties nor to individual candidates. Our allegiance is to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our loyalty is to the Nigerian people. Our commitment is to peace, stability and the preservation of democratic order,” he said.

The minister urged the media to maintain high standards of accuracy and responsibility in reporting the elections, while calling on civil society organisations to deepen civic education and promote peaceful participation.

“The media must continue to report with courage, accuracy and restraint, while civil society deepens civic education and promotes peaceful participation,” he said.

He also called on traditional and religious leaders to remain voices of moderation and reconciliation in their communities.

Musa urged young Nigerians to reject attempts to recruit them as instruments of violence or political manipulation.

“Our young people, whose energy and innovation will define Nigeria’s future, must reject every attempt to recruit them as instruments of violence or manipulation. Their talents are needed not to disrupt democracy, but to strengthen it,” he said.

He added that every institution had a role to play and every citizen had a responsibility in ensuring credible elections.

“Every institution has a role. Every citizen has a responsibility. Every vote carries not only a political choice but also a commitment to the future of our Republic,” he said.

According to him, the ultimate objective should extend beyond merely conducting another election to ensuring that Nigeria emerged stronger, more united and confident in its democratic institutions.

“There is something even greater that must emerge victorious in 2027: Nigeria herself,” he said.

He added: “Long after campaign slogans have faded, after ballots have been counted and after winners have been declared, this nation must remain united, secure and confident in the strength of her democratic institutions.”

Musa commended Blueprint Newspapers for convening the national conversation, describing responsible journalism as an important pillar of national security and democratic governance.