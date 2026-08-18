Bayern’s Musiala suffers another collapse in three days

(FILES) Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala receives medical attention during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala was taken off the pitch after collapsing in a pre-season friendly on August 18, 2026, three days after a similar incident in Munich. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala was taken off the pitch after collapsing in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, three days after a similar incident in Munich.

The 23-year-old fell to the turf just minutes after coming on late into the match at second-division Heidenheim.

Musiala appeared dazed as he received medical treatment and was helped off the pitch.

After the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said Musiala would make a comment on the situation soon.

“Jamal will speak about this in the near future. We knew about it and we are aware of the situation,” Eberl said.

“Jamal will speak out. He’s in the dressing room, getting changed and taking a shower.”

On Saturday, the Germany international fell to the pitch against RB Leipzig and required medical attention in hot conditions in the Bavarian capital, with temperatures well over 30C.

Musiala missed the first six months of last season due to a broken ankle sustained at the Club World Cup, but he returned in the second half of the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Vanguard News