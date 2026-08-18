2027: We are ready to begin campaigns — Labour Party

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Labour Party (LP) has announced its readiness to commence campaigns for the 2027 general elections in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the party was fully prepared to begin campaigns for all elective positions, from the governorship and state and National Assembly elections to the presidency.

“We are fully ready to commence our campaigns for elective office, from the governorship, state and National Assemblies up to the presidency,” Asogwa said.

He said the party’s presidential candidate was actively involved in the signing of the peace accord held at the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The LP spokesman also alleged that some southern governors were attempting to frustrate opposition parties by imposing what he described as unreasonable fees for campaign billboards in their states.

“We are also aware of attempts by some southern governors to frustrate opposition parties by imposing unreasonable fees for campaign billboards in their states. We are also aware that opposition parties are already challenging this absurdity in court,” he said.

Asogwa expressed concern that the development was occurring mainly in southern states, linking it to the party’s previous opposition to granting governors control over state police.

“It is sad that all of this is happening mostly in the Southern States. This is one of the reasons why we cautioned against granting this set of governors powers to operate state police.

“The state police is yet to take off, but Nigerians can now see how repressive some governors can be even with the current powers they enjoy,” he said.

He said the party’s campaigns at all levels would be issue-based and devoid of personal attacks.

“Our campaigns at all levels will be issue-based and devoid of attacks on individuals. We have the most organised structure across Nigeria. Our institutional membership is second to none,” Asogwa said.

He added that the LP remained the only political party with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as statutory members.

“No other political party has the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, as statutory members.

“If you go round every ward, in every local government, in every state, you will find a serving or retired civil servant, trade personnel who is part of our political movement. We are in this race to win and form government,” he said.