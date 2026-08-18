Police arrest five over motorcycle, vehicle theft syndicate in Benue

Police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested five suspects allegedly linked to a syndicate specialising in the theft of motorcycles and motor vehicles across Benue and neighbouring states.

The breakthrough, according to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, followed a petition received by the Commissioner of Police from a resident of Gboko whose motorcycle was allegedly obtained under false pretences.

Aondongu, in a statement, said the victim reported that his red Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N1.34 million, was deceitfully collected by a suspect who claimed he wanted to borrow it and promised to return it the following day.

He said following the complaint, detectives attached to the Command Monitoring Unit launched an intelligence-led investigation, including advanced tracking, which resulted in the arrest of the principal suspect.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in the theft of other motorcycles and a Toyota Corolla, which were subsequently disposed of in Dan-Anacha, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, further investigation took detectives to Taraba State, where the suspect’s accomplice and three other members of the alleged syndicate were arrested.

Aondongu said two red Bajaj motorcycles and a Toyota Corolla were recovered from the suspects and taken into police custody as exhibits.

He added that the Command was intensifying efforts to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, determine the full extent of their criminal activities and recover other stolen vehicles.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Mr. Cletus Nwadiobu, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or suspected criminal conduct to the police.

“The Command remains committed to protecting lives and property, and ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice,” Aondongu quoted the CP as saying.

The police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing in the matter.