Edo Assembly panel pledges fair probe of ex-speaker Agbebaku

Mr Bright Iyamu, Chairman of the panel

Mr Bright Iyamu, Chairman of the five-man ad-hoc committee set up by the Edo House of Assembly to investigate its immediate past speaker, Mr Blessing Agbebaku, says the probe will be transparent, fair and devoid of vendetta.

Speaking after the committee’s inauguration on Tuesday in Benin, Iyamu, who represents Orhionmwon South constituency, said the investigation is a normal democratic process and not targeted at any individual.

“I want to let you know that it is not a witch-hunt. What you are seeing today, I would say, is the beauty of democracy.

“In democracy, the people choose you, when they are also tired of you, they will say, okay, you can go, let’s try somebody else.

“That is what happened. The allegations are not yet proven 100 per cent.

“I cannot measure some of them now, as we go forward, it will begin to unveil,” Iyamu said.

The Orhionmwon South lawmaker, who said he was surprised to be named chairman, pledged to lead a thorough and open investigation with the other four members.

“For the former speaker, we are all one in the house of assembly but that does not mean we cannot do what we are asked to do.

“Today, I am the chairman of the committee. I will do my best to do a thorough job. The other four members and I will work together,

“We will strategise to make sure that we tell the world the real truth, only the truth,” he said.

On the scope of the probe, Iyamu disclosed that the committee would begin with the finances of the house, particularly the procurement of vehicles.

“We will be looking at the finances, most times, finance is one thing that always causes problems in every organisation or institution. So, that is the first thing we will be looking at.

“We will be looking at whether a vehicle was bought or whatever, whether it went through due process or not,” he explained.

He assured, however, that the process would be open to the public and free from bias.

“The former speaker is not my enemy, he is my friend but when I am given a job to do, I do it diligently. We will make sure that the investigation is open.

“We will make everybody understand that this is an open policy. We are not trying to be vindictive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, with a mandated to report back in two weeks, is to investigate allegations of corruption and inflated costs in the purchase of Lexus SUVs and Hilux trucks during Agbebaku’s tenure as speaker.

The investigation and subsequent inauguration of the five-man committee followed the resignation and suspension of the former speaker, Agbebaku

Trouble began for Agbebaku during plenary on Monday, when allegations of financial impropriety were leveled against him.

Key among the allegations was the inflation of procurement costs for official vehicles, including Lexus 570 SUVs and Hilux trucks meant for the lawmakers.

Following heated debates and mounting pressure from lawmakers, Agbebaku resigned from office.

The house immediately elected Yekini Idaiye as the new speaker. (NAN)