5 Samsung phones with best cameras for photography

If capturing stunning photos and videos with quality phone cameras is high on your list when buying smartphones, then Samsung phones are among one of the best phone brands you could go for.

Renowned for cutting-edge technology and premium-quality gadgets, Samsung consistently delivers phones with top-tier camera systems.

From advanced camera sensors and powerful image stabilization to AI-enhanced post-processing features, Samsung smartphones are built to impress, no matter the lighting conditions.

Whether you’re a passionate photographer or someone who simply enjoys sharing crisp, vibrant images on social media, Samsung phones provide a camera experience that stands out.

Read on to discover our top picks of Samsung smartphones with the best cameras and standout photography specs.

Top 10 Samsung Phones for Photography

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, sets a new standard for mobile photography. With a boost from cutting-edge AI, its upgraded camera system offers a professional-level experience that rivals traditional cameras.

Key Features:

200MP Ultra-High-Resolution Camera

Quad Rear Camera Setup: 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x optical zoom

12MP Dual-Pixel Front Camera

Nightography AI: Captures detailed textures in low-light

AI Photo Assist: Offers smart editing suggestions and tools like reflection removal and object eraser

8K Video Recording with 8K Snap

Whether you’re shooting a vlog, capturing low-light moments, or zooming in from the stands at a concert, the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers exceptional clarity, detail, and versatility.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

If you want a unique take on smartphone photography, the Galaxy Z Flip6 delivers with its foldable design and creative camera flexibility.

Camera Highlights:

50MP Main Rear Camera + 12MP ultra-wide

10MP Front Camera

Hands-Free Shooting via Flex Mode

Cover Screen Preview: Frame and snap photos without unfolding the device

Its compact, flip-style build makes it fun and functional for selfies, vlogging, and group shots. The dual-mode shooting experience (folded and unfolded) adds a new dimension to mobile photography.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

For next-gen photography combined with multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is your go-to device. It combines the flexibility of a tablet with the power of a flagship smartphone.

Camera Setup:

Triple Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

4MP Under-Display Camera

10MP Cover Display Camera

AI-Powered ProVisual Engine for enhanced image quality

Generative Edit & Photo Assist: Intelligent photo manipulation tools

With its large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and hands-free shooting capability via Flex Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold6 transforms how you capture, edit, and share moments.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a favorite for photography lovers, offering flagship specs that still hold strong even a year later.

Camera Features:

200MP Main Sensor

12MP Ultra-Wide

10MP Telephoto

8K Video Capture

Enhanced Stabilization & Light-Absorbing Pixels

It’s a fantastic choice for users who want top-quality results—especially for landscapes, zoomed-in shots, or night photography—without needing the very latest model.

5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Looking for a Samsung phone that doesn’t break the bank? The Galaxy A54 5G offers an excellent blend of price and performance.

Specs:

Triple Rear Camera System

Vivid Display and Long-Lasting Battery

Smooth Performance for Daily Use

5G Connectivity

Ideal for casual photographers and content creators on a budget, the A54 5G still delivers crisp photos and fast performance, all at an affordable price point.

