Your accusations baseless, won’t stop Seyi Tinubu’s support for poor – Obidike tells NANS Isah

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hon. Chukwuebuka Obidike, has condemned recent allegations made against Seyi Tinubu over the alleged assault and abduction of Comrade Atiku Isah, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

In an interview with our correspondent, Obidike described the claims as baseless, malicious, and a desperate attempt to tarnish the image of the President’s son and undermine his philanthropic efforts.

“I find it deeply disturbing that Comrade Atiku Isah would go to such lengths to drag the name of Seyi Tinubu into a matter he knows nothing about,” Obidike said. “Seyi Tinubu is a patriotic Nigerian who has consistently supported youth empowerment and national development. Associating him with acts of violence is not only unjust but completely wicked.”

Obidike, who also serves as Chairman of Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited, asserted that Seyi Tinubu’s grassroots outreach and continued support for the less privileged—particularly in Northern Nigeria—cannot be silenced by “cheap blackmail” or “ill-advised attacks” from the NANS President.

He further alleged that the accusations were part of a broader campaign aimed at frustrating the goodwill Seyi Tinubu enjoys, especially among northern youths, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obidike urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and uncover the truth, while calling on Comrade Isah and the NANS leadership to refocus their energies on genuine student advocacy and educational reforms rather than allowing the body to be used for political mudslinging.

Reiterating his unwavering support for Seyi Tinubu, Obidike concluded that no form of intimidation would deter his efforts to assist the underprivileged and continue making a positive impact on Nigerian youth.