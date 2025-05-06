VDM to be released today, faces multiple charges in court Thursday

•As PDP, Atiku, Akinnola, Davido, Cubana Chief Priest condemn his arrest

By Luminous Jannamike & Efe Onodjae

Activist and social media influencer, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, will be released today, a source has told Vanguard.

According to the source, VDM will be released, following the protest that greeted his arrest, while he will be charged in court on Thursday.

Scores of youths had, yesterday, taken to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, protesting his arrest and continued detention.

This came as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, activist Richard Akinnola; Afrobeat superstar, Davido, celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest, and others have condemned his arrest.

The EFCC had confirmed that VeryDarkMan has not yet been formally charged in court, saying it was preparing to file multiple charges against him, centred on allegations of cyberstalking and other related offences.

The protesters, who were sighted in the Wuse area, after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.

They also vowed to take their grievance to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, NHRC, in the Maitama district of the nation’s capital.

A source in the EFCC, speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, yesterday, said: “I can confirm that as of today, VeryDarkMan has not yet been formally charged in court. However, charges are currently being prepared based on multiple petitions alleging cyberstalking and related offences.

“We intend to file these charges in the coming days. Once that is done, you will be among the first to be informed.”

VDM’s arrest, last Friday, has sparked significant public interest and concern.

FG’s silence on VDM’s arrest fueled Abuja protests —PDP

In a chat with Vanguard in Abuja, yesterday, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, emphasised that 98 per cent of the protesters were unaware of the circumstances surrounding VDM’s arrest, until shortly before the demonstrations began.

He questioned why the EFCC and the Nigerian police took over 48 hours to clarify the situation, suggesting that timely communication could have averted the protests.

“Had there been timely communication regarding the reasons for his arrest, I doubt we would have witnessed the current protests,” Osadolor stated.

“The urgency from the government to issue statements regarding his arrest suggests an awareness of the discontent brewing among the populace.

“Everyone should cultivate creativity; farming, for instance, does not require specialized skills,” he emphasized, calling for a focus on voter education and awareness as the next national election approaches.

Osadolor explained, “If we agree that 50 per cent or 60 per cent of the population is substantial, it’s important to note that the votes these older politicians rely on still exist in millions among the youths.

“This indicates that young people are voting for them, often for economic reasons. The youth need to understand that hard work should be their priority, rather than solely public sector jobs.

“This government has become so desensitized that their understanding of public sentiment seems disconnected from reality.

“It’s disheartening to witness soldiers confronting civilians in such a manner in the 21st century,” he stated.

He urged citizens to express their feelings judiciously and to leverage their voting power wisely in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar described the incident as a blatant abuse of power by the current administration, highlighting a troubling trend of political repression in Nigeria.

In a statement, yesterday, Abubakar emphasised that VDM’s detention without formal charges constitutes a violation of constitutional rights and serves as a chilling reminder of the growing authoritarianism under the present government.

“This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern. The Tinubu regime’s relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians.”

Atiku further criticised the government’s actions, warning that “We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become the defining character of our democracy.”

The former Vice President also highlighted the glaring disparity in the treatment of political loyalists, who often escape scrutiny despite facing credible allegations of corruption.

“While security agencies are swift to target dissenters and critics, frequently disregarding due process, political loyalists with serious corruption allegations walk free,” he stated.

Atiku called on Nigerians to resist what he termed ‘state-sponsored repression,’ warning that it poses a grave threat to the very foundations of democracy in the country.

It’s Illegal to detain VDM for over 24 hours — Akinnola

Akinnola, who shared his thoughts via his Facebook page, noted that VDM ought to have been granted bail.“I don’t have details of this VDM saga because things were muddled up on social media. But I just read something where the EFCC spokesperson said he is in their custody over a series of petitions against him. I’m not a fan of the guy, but that is immaterial.

“Any abridgment of rights should be condemned. It’s been over 24 hours since he was arrested. He ought to be granted bail or charged to court. Like I often say, even an armed robber is entitled to his rights until found guilty by a court.”

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, others call for VDM’s release

The celebrities and fans of VDM said his arrest was carried out like an “abduction,” which left many Nigerians worried, and therefore demand his release.

In a post on X, Davido extolled VDM’s positive impact on the lives of common Nigerians and urged relevant authorities to release him.

He wrote, “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one he does actually impacts lives and People actually appreciate!

“The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging… makes one want to do more for the masses free my guy.”

Cubana Chief Priest, in a post on his Instagram page, pleaded with the police to free the social media influencer right away, stressing that he should not be unfairly detained.

“We Just Dey Fake Happiness @verydarkblackman Our Man Is Missing. We Are Hopeful He Regains Freedom Today Or A Press Release From The People That Abducted Him.

“Joy No Dey The Voice Of The Voiceless Is Missing, The Hope Of The Hopeless Is Nowhere To Be Found. Peace Dey Cry, Street Dey Call. For FreeVDM Now.”

Fans, social media followers of VDM, express worries over the development.

@ibrahimazeez21: “Exactly what Nigeria needs to get better, we need the voices of strong men like you chief priest, you always loved, thank you …. CP no small.”

@orife_orife: “Now the world will see why you and David deserve all the love, where them way dey claim top spot dey. thank you eze-mmuo.”

@supernickky_musik: “If very dark man fit miss then freedom of speech is not truly guaranteed here. Common man no safe again.”

@bigHotbaby1: “EFCC and these politicians really need to focus on the right things! There’s real corruption going on and lives being affected and more!!! They should focus on important issues. Free VDM.”

@X_apprendre: “It’s truly inspiring when someone stands up for what’s right and the people rally behind them.

“VDM’s voice clearly resonates with many, and seeing that solidarity reminds us that integrity and courage still matter. The momentum can be a spark for even bigger change.”

Earlier, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in a post on his X page (formerly Twitter), also criticised the manner VDM was arrested.

He, therefore, called for increased adherence to legal processes and the protection of fundamental rights.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability, ”Obi said.