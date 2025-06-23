FCT Teachers Strike: VDM organises classes for pupils at FCTA gate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan VDM in Monday protested against the lingering strike embarked upon by primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory FCT as he gathered some persons including school children and taught them in front of the gate of the FCT Administration.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT had gone on strike since March 24, due to the non-payment of the N70,000 minimum wage by Chairmen of the six Area Councils in the FCT.

Only two days ago, VDM had on his Facebook page asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to look into the issue.

He had said; “For over 9 weeks, our public primary school kids in the Federal Capital Territory have been out of school.

According to their books they claimed they are paying these primary school teachers 80 thousand naira and above depending on their level.

“Sadly they lied to them because till now they are still being paid 30 thousand naira and upon this they have been owed salaries and for this reasons the teachers decided to go on strike.

“@officialasiwajubat this is not the future you promised Nigerians. Our children will be limited to a brighter future without this basic education. @officialefcc please we demand a deep investigation on the board in charge of their salaries so as to clear this mess and send these innocent kids back to school”.