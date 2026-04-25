Police probe midnight attack on OOU campus

By James Ogunnaike

Police in Ogun State have commenced investigation into the midnight attack on hostels of students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ibogun Campus, following a midnight attack by suspected armed robbers.

According to reports, the attack left several students injured and dispossessed of their belongings.

The command spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, who confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, stated that the Divisional Police Officer of Ibogun Division, alongside the Area Commander, has been deployed to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students and residents.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the attack, which reportedly began around midnight and stretched into the early hours of Saturday, saw more than a dozen gunmen storm multiple student hostels, firing sporadically and forcing occupants to flee in fear.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the assailants operated for several minutes without immediate resistance, carting away mobile phones, laptops, and other valuables.

A social media user, Jinadu Michael Mabayomije, who shared his experience online, described the attack as terrifying.

He said, “They came in large numbers, shooting and breaking into rooms. Students were running helter-skelter. Many of us didn’t know where to hide.”

Disturbing scenes of what appeared to be bloodstains were reportedly seen on walls and floors in one of the affected hostels, suggesting that some victims sustained injuries during the attack.

Residents of Ibogun community also recounted the attack as chaotic and traumatic, with persistent gunshots echoing across the campus environment as students scrambled for safety.

Some victims were said to have been injured while attempting to escape or resist the attackers.