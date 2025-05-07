Just in: EFCC releases VeryDarkMan after five days in detention

By Luminous Jannamike

Social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday.

VDM’s release marks the end of a detention that sparked protests and reignited debates over freedom of speech in Nigeria.

Providing insight into the conditions of VDM’s release, Adeyanju told Vanguard: “VDM has been released. I undertook to produce him whenever he is required by the Commission or the court. I must say that the EFCC, particularly the chairman, Ola Olukoyede, was cooperative throughout this process, and for that, I am grateful.”

Adeyanju’s remarks suggest a collaborative approach between VDM’s legal team and the EFCC, resulting in a resolution that avoided further escalation.

VDM was arrested on May 2, 2025, at a GTBank branch in Abuja while addressing unauthorized deductions from his mother’s account. According to his lawyers, EFCC operatives detained him after he was briefly held at the bank’s exit door. However, CCTV footage later revealed that the arrest actually occurred in the car park.

The incident sparked protests in Abuja, with demonstrators chanting slogans like “Free VDM” and “Activism is not a crime.” Online support swelled as many viewed the detention as an attempt to silence a prominent critic of the government. Protesters also directed their anger at GTBank, accusing the institution of complicity—an allegation the bank has denied.

VDM has previously faced legal challenges, including charges of cyberstalking and impersonation involving the Nigeria Police Force in 2024. He is also entangled in defamation cases, notably a ₦1 billion lawsuit from Bobrisky and a court order related to remarks made about gospel singer Mercy Chinwo—all of which contribute to his controversial public image.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale had earlier stated that VDM would be released once bail conditions were satisfied.

As of press time on Wednesday, no formal charges had been filed, raising further questions about the legal grounds for his detention and its implications for his activism.