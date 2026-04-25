Keyamo, Oyedele move to shield airlines from fuel price volatility

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has engaged in solution-driven discussions with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to reduce the burden of rising operational costs on domestic carriers.

Keyamo’s Special Adviser On Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, weekend, said both ministers at the meeting, which was held in Abuja, acknowledged that the volatility in aviation fuel prices continues to exert pressure on airlines, with implications for connectivity, passenger traffic and economic productivity.

According to the statement, the ministers identified areas of collaboration, including policy alignment, fiscal interventions, and innovative financing mechanisms designed to support operators, enhance efficiency and attract investment into the sector.

The statement reads: “The discussions also underscored the strategic importance of aviation as a catalyst for economic development, trade facilitation, tourism, and regional integration. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to implementing measures that will foster a more resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive aviation industry in Nigeria.

“The ministers agreed to sustain close collaboration and continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure that ongoing reforms translate into tangible benefits for operators, investors and the flying public.”