What the Ratels are saying about Verydarkman’s release

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It’s been celebration galore as Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman or you can call him VDM, was released after being in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for about 5 days.

Recall that social media went into a frenzy while protesters stormed the streets to demand his release following the activist’s dramatic arrest at a bank. There were fables about reasons for his arrest but before we go further, read what Rufai Oseni said about VDM’s draconian arrest during Ojy Okpe’s show on Arise News. According to Rufai, “This matter is not about VDM. It’s about the high-handedness in Nigeria that all of us can be a victim to one day. We are still waiting on the EFCC to bring out the charges because we want accountability across board.” Oseni went on to condemn the manner in which VDM was arrested. “Whatever the petitioners wrote, did it warrant you to come and gestapoically take somebody away that way. Because what will happen is Ojy, they will just come and pick somebody, maybe we’ll be live in the studio and they’ll just come and pick somebody…” To that, Ojy and her ‘gang’ shouted ‘God forbid’”.

Well, the good news is that VDM is back. And the video showing where some of the protesters who were in the streets to demand his release, were jubilating when they learned that he had actually been released, is heartwarming.

Great that the attacks on the authorities that held VDM as well as those perceived to have secretly aided his arrest, have now turned into vibes for the rugged Ratels (VDM’s supporters). Now, let’s feel the pulse of the street.

Dagbui Peter commented, “Our parents’ generation failed us please Nigerians please don’t let our generation fail and fail the next generation to come. They are trying to silence VDM and Nigerians. All this shows that VDM is making more impact on Nigeria and Nigerians. They should take him to the hospital and do proper check up on him and continue doing it every 3 months onwards, because they might have done something to his body which might not start manifesting now. So, this is very important. Nigerians don’t let these Nigeria politicians silence your voice. Your voice is very important.”

@ctracowa7770 wrote. “Sonny Okosun of blessed memories sang, “Which Way Nigeria” about 40 years ago. Make him come see dat Nigeria he sang about. What a country.”

@opykonzepts wrote, “This genuine love for VDM is unmatchable. We need someone like VDM to stand against corruption and evil in our society. May Nigeria work again.:

Oluwabikolami Olajide commented, “Welcome back the voice for the voiceless; welcome back our president.”

Omeifezue Oba reacted, “The Ratel president, you are highly welcomed.”

Lukman Okpaluwa wrote, “VDM shall become a president in this country one day.”

“Congratulations to Nigerians. Best news ever, “Chukwu Blessing wrote.

Urging the activist to keep up the good work, Nonye Charity stated, “Welcome back and don’t relent.”

“You made my day Complete,” Alali Amaso commented.

Ifeoluwa Akinexcel wrote, “The truth has become taboo in this country. Welcome VDM, I celebrate you.”

UncleBii1 seems to be saying something quite different. “He’s too small to fight the government, read Fela family background…VDM only get social media noisy fans that cannot stand the sound of banger talk more of guns. And for your info protest doesn’t work for Nigerian leaders and the youths are not ready for revolution which is the only solution.”

Oise Ogbomwen wrote, “They have other plans but God and your clean hands helped out.”

Gbemiga Ebun commented. “I don’t see any difference between the Nigeria police and EFCC now. This is not the EFCC that was established by Obasanjo.”

Here is a funny one from Chijioke Egbeama, “Abi EFCC has become a social media cyber Commission.”

Showering praises on the social media influencer, Hussain Ali reacted, “VDM is arguably the most popular person in Nigeria and beyond and hope of the common man.”

Slim Prince wrote, “They can do you nothing God is with you boss. Congratulations.”