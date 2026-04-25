Congresses concluded, all eyes on Umuahia convention – Labour Party

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has announced the successful conclusion of the party’s congresses, held nationwide to elect party leaders from ward to state level.

The congresses, which kicked off on Thursday with ward congresses, are expected to end with the national convention scheduled to hold on April 28 in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

In a post on her X handle on Saturday, Usman said, “As our party wraps up its congresses today, from ward to state levels, I extend warm congratulations to all elected leaders.

“I also commend members nationwide for their commitment to peaceful and rancour-free exercises. “With congresses concluded, attention shifts to Umuahia for our convention.

“I urge party members and stakeholders to maintain unity, discipline, and teamwork as we gather on April 28.”

She appealed to all party members and stakeholders to carry forward the same spirit of unity, discipline, and teamwork displayed during the congresses to Umuahia, where a new national leadership is expected to be elected.

The Labour Party has been embroiled in a series of leadership disputes after the 2023 general elections.

Stakeholders of the party subsequently held an expanded National Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, where the Abure-led National Working Committee was dissolved and, in its place, a 29-member caretaker committee headed by Senator Nenadi Usman was set up to conduct congresses and a national convention to elect new leaders.

The situation led to another round of litigations, culminating in a Supreme Court judgment on April 4, 2025, which held that the former National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure’s tenure had elapsed long before March 27, 2024, when he purportedly superintended over a national convention in Nnewi, which allegedly gave him a fresh mandate.

Unsatisfied with the Supreme Court’s decision, Abure approached a Federal High Court to re-assert his claim as National Chairman.

However, in a unanimous decision by a panel of three judges, read by Justice Peter Lifu, Abure’s claim was dismissed.

The Justices based their decision on the Supreme Court verdict of April 4, 2025, affirming the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Interim leadership of the party as authentic.

They ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct official business with her. Abure has vowed to challenge this at the Supreme Court. End.

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