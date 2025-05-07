UK denies changes to visa rules for Nigerians

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The British High Commission in Nigeria has debunked recent speculation regarding changes to UK visa rules for Nigerians, stating that no new restrictions have been introduced.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission emphasised that the UK’s immigration system is constantly reviewed to balance legal migration with efforts to curb abuse.

The Commission reaffirmed the strength of bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, particularly in the area of people-to-people connections.

The statement reads, “We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel, while deterring those who may seek to abuse it.”

“Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration,” the statement added.

The Commission urged the public to disregard unverified reports suggesting a blanket ban or restriction on Nigerian visa applicants.

For further inquiries, the British High Commission advised the public to reach out to its Press and Public Affairs team.

This comes amid growing public concern on social media following reports that the UK government was tightening entry for Nigerian nationals.