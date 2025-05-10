Tiwa Savage, Usher in sizzling relationship?

Tiwa Savage

By Benjamin Njoku

Tiwa Savage is seemingly always embroiled in controversy. Not too long ago, the Afrobeat star was romantically linked to Wizkid after the release of his ‘Fever’ music video. Now, rumours flying around that the Africa Bad Gyal is currently in a sizzling relationship with American singer Usher Raymond . The suspicion heightened after the duo were captured doing the the 30 seconds challenge in London recently.

Usher introduced Tiwa Savage as a surprise guest at his ‘Past Present Future’ tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night. The crowd went wild as he joined Savage to perform her hit song, ‘Somebody’s Son’.

At the afterparty, Usher challenged Tiwa Savage to freestyle for 30 seconds. During her freestyle, she mentioned that Usher loves her, saying, “I’m a little drunk! But it’s alright. I think I’m drunk enough… Listen, he loves me.” This statement has sparked relationship speculations among fans. Although the duo has not officially confirmed whether they are dating or not, fans are eagerly awaiting more news. It’s worth noting that Tiwa Savage and Usher have a history, having performed together at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, in 2022.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the potential relationship, with many believing that Tiwa Savage’s statement during the challenge was more than just a joke. Only time will tell if there’s truth to these romance rumors.