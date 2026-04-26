Atiku warns against suspending political campaigns over insecurity in Borno, Benue, others

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned against moves to suspend political campaigns in parts of Northern Nigeria over worsening insecurity, saying such a step could undermine constitutional rights and fuel fears of disenfranchisement.

Atiku’s reaction followed reports that the Senate may be considering suspending political activities in some states facing escalating violence, including Borno, Benue, and Plateau.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former presidential candidate described the development as troubling, stressing that insecurity, though a serious national challenge, must not be used as a basis to restrict democratic participation.

“Let it be clearly stated that the right to vote and participate in the electoral process is fundamental and cannot be abridged under any guise,” Atiku said.

“Any attempt—whether deliberate or disguised—to suppress political activities in parts of Northern Nigeria raises legitimate concerns about disenfranchisement.”

He recalled earlier intelligence suggesting possible efforts to weaken electoral participation in key Northern states, warning that recent developments appear to support those concerns.

According to him, the issue goes beyond campaign activities and touches on representation, inclusion and the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

“This is not merely about campaigns; it is about representation, inclusion, and the integrity of our democratic process. You cannot cure insecurity by silencing the voices of the people. Democracy must not become a casualty of government failure,” he added.

Atiku said citizens in the North deserve both security and full democratic participation, insisting that neither should come at the expense of the other.

He noted that while government has the responsibility to guarantee safety, citizens must also be allowed to exercise their civic rights freely without fear or intimidation.

“At a time when citizens are already battling hardship and insecurity, the least the government can do is to guarantee their right to be heard—not to restrict it. Any policy that creates the impression of targeted exclusion will only deepen distrust and national division,” he warned.

The former vice president also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and the administration of President Bola Tinubu to clarify their positions and reassure Nigerians that no part of the country would be denied its constitutional rights.

The debate over suspending political activities gained momentum after Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, urged the Senate to consider emergency measures in response to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the North-East, North-West and North-Central.

Raising a point of order during plenary last week, Ningi said the worsening violence required urgent and decisive action.

“One of the things that we must do… is either to suspend all political activities across this country or look at the frontline states of Borno, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi and some parts of Kano,” he said.

He argued that political activities in the affected states should be suspended until security conditions improve, citing renewed Boko Haram attacks, assaults on military formations and threats to rescue operations for abducted civilians.