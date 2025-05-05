Reps c’ttee satisfied with progress of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has expressed satisfaction with quality and pace of work on Section One of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Akin Alabi, stated this during the inspection of the ongoing construction on Monday.

Alabi lauded the contractor for the “quality job” and the Federal Ministry of Works for its effective supervision.

Acknowledging some challenges highlighted by the contractor, Alabi urged them to ensure the project was delivered according to the agreed schedule.

He assured that the committee would provide the necessary support for any additional costs required for the project’s completion, noting the contractor’s prudent use of funds allocated so far.

“From our part in parliament, our job is clear. If you want N100, for instance, we give you N50. When you show us what you have done with it and reasons to give you the balance of N50—if you require more after that, parliament looks at it and chooses whether to approve or decline.

“In this case, based on what we have approved, there are contingencies that can accommodate changes. However, if they need more, they bring the matter to the parliament—committee of works—we will deliberate on it and support them the best we can.

“They have proven that the little they have received was used judiciously, so there is no reason we would not approve.

“And I have the authority of the Honourable Speaker of the House, Mr Tajudeen Abass, that whatever they need—within reasonable limit—the parliament would approve for them.”

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, expressed appreciation to the committee for their independent assessment and commendation of both the contractor and ministry for the quality of work achieved thus far.

Kesha emphasised the need for understanding to ensure quality work, particularly in challenging areas, to maximise use of the nation’s limited resources.

“Though we want to solve situations, we do not want to put it on the ground. And we don’t want to waste the scarce resources that the nation has at the moment.

“So we need to watch the behavior of the field material and then see how it reacts to the pressure applied,” she stated.

She further explained the time required for soil consolidation in swampy areas, citing the Lagos-Badagry project as an example, where filled swamp areas were left for a minimum of 18 months, spanning two rainy seasons, to achieve final consolidation before the final road construction.

The Managing Director of HITECH Construction Company Ltd., Mr Dany Abboud, reassured the committee that the company remained committed to delivering a project that would meet the high standards envisioned by the Federal Government.