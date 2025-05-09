Photos: Mercy Aigbe, Stan Nze, BamBam, others step out in style for AMVCA cultural night

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) commenced on Friday with its signature Cultural Day event, officially ushering in a weekend of festivities leading up to the grand Award Night on Saturday.

The occasion was a vibrant celebration of African culture, as guests dazzled in stunning traditional outfits that beautifully showcased the continent’s rich heritage fused with the elegance of the film industry.

Among the standout celebrities who lit up the event were BBNaija personalities Wanni x Handi, Fairme David, Saga, and Liquorose, alongside Nollywood stars BamBam Mercy Aigbe, Adedimeji Lateef and his wife Mo Bimpe, as well as media personality OAP Dotun, among others.

