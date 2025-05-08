AMVCA 11: Who wins big as excitement heightens?

By Ayo Onikoyi

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), is a matter of hours upon us and excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Set to take place on May 10, 2025, the AMVCA remains a hallmark of excellence in African film and television. Following last year’s dazzling showcase, this year promises even more glitz, talent, and unforgettable moments. Here’s what has us buzzing as the big day approaches:

Four-Day Entertainment Extravaganza

This year’s AMVCA’s festivities began to unfold from May 7 and will climax on May 10, creating a comprehensive celebration of African creativity. With events spotlighting film, fashion, music, and culture, the extended schedule offers an immersive experience for fans and industry professionals alike.

New Spotlight; Best Music Score

Acknowledging the power of music in storytelling, the AMVCA has added a brand-new category—Best Music Score. This recognizes the composers and sound designers whose work elevates the emotional and narrative depth of films.

A Vibrant Mix of Nominees

The 2025 nominee lineup is a reflection of Africa’s rich creative landscape. Films such as Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, My Fairy Tale Wedding, and Freedom Way have captured attention and are among the top contenders expected to shine at the event.

Audience Choice Matters

In select categories, fans have the power to decide the winners through public voting, open until May 4, 2025, on the Africa Magic website. This engagement not only builds excitement but ensures that the voices of the viewers are heard and celebrated.

Honoring Industry Icons

The AMVCA will present two prestigious honorary awards this year: the Industry Merit Award and the Trailblazer Award. These accolades recognize outstanding individuals who have significantly shaped the African film and TV landscape.

Watch It Live Across the Continent

The main awards ceremony on May 10 will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels via DStv and GOtv, allowing viewers across the continent to take part in this grand celebration of storytelling excellence.

With new developments, more days of festivities, and a strong slate of nominees, AMVCA 11 is shaping up to be a landmark event in African entertainment. The only question that remains: who will walk away with the coveted trophies?