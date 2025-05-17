Ndidi on Leicester City’s relegation: We gave up too soon 

•Names Iwobi among three best African players in EPL this season

It’s been a Premier League season of tough lessons for Leicester City. Despite relegation being confirmed, the Foxes are focused on finishing strong. Wilfred Ndidi speaks Ahead of their weekend clash with Ipswich, The Nigeria-born midfielder shares his honest reflections on a challenging campaign. Leicester City v Ipswich Town will be live on Showmax Premier League tomorrow.

This season has presented significant challenges for Leicester City. How would you analyse the key factors of the campaign and what constructive takeaways can you and your teammates really carry forward?

I feel like we gave up too quick when it comes to games. As soon as we concede one goal, the heads go down. I think that shouldn’t happen going forward. I think that’s my take on things: we should look forward to going forward, you know.

Looking back at the season, is there a particular Leicester City match that stands out as your most memorable? And what made that specific game so significant for you?

I would say the Crystal Palace game away. We drew 2-2 and I got two assists. I was muted the whole game, like, muted before the game. I didn’t speak to anyone. I didn’t want to speak to anyone. I was just going through some things and then I went in the game and I had two assists. That was a good game.

Which Premier League team’s overall performance and approach have impressed you the most throughout the course of this season?

I would say Nottingham Forest. They just stick to the basics and just get the goals, defend, get the goals, and that’s what they need.

Considering the individual battles you’ve faced, which Premier League player has posed the most significant challenge for you this season?

I can’t really think of a game where I felt a challenge. I’ll just say the last game against Wolves. Matthias Cunha. He’s a good player. He was everywhere. He was doing his thing.

From a tactical perspective, which Premier League team has been the most formidable opponent to compete against this season?

I would say Manchester City away. It was a difficult game. We tried as much as we could to get close to the ball, but we were not getting the balls. It was difficult because they were moving the ball really, really fast and the positioning was great.

Looking ahead, would you say that an immediate return to the Premier League is now the primary and unequivocal objective for Leicester City?

Of course. But first, we have to learn from this. If we don’t learn from this, we’re just wasting our time. We just have to learn from this season.

With the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, how much are you looking forward to joining the Nigerian national team? What significance does representing your country in such a prestigious continental tournament hold for you?

It’s a privilege to represent Nigeria. It’s an honour. Once you’re called up, it’s a goosebumps kind of feeling. And the games when the national team is going on, it’s one thing where your family back home are really, really proud of. So I think it’s an amazing thing. But we’re not thinking about AFCON right now. We’re focusing on trying to qualify for the World Cup, which is the most important of the moments. And then we look forward to the AFCON.

The Premier League has showcased numerous talented African players this season. Could you identify the top three African players who have particularly impressed you with their performances?

Ola Aina, Mo Salah, and then I would say Alex Iwobi. Not because he is Nigerian. All I know is he has great character. It’s amazing. He’s that guy that’s got zero problems. I’m not saying he doesn’t have one, but he’s just trying to solve people’s problems with his own way of vibes. He’s done really, really well. He’s also one of the fastest players I’ve seen. He doesn’t look it, but he is.