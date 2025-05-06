My battle is with major marketers, not new NNPC leadership — Dangote

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has clarified that the ongoing efforts to undermine his $20 billion refinery project are being driven by major oil marketers and traders—not the newly appointed leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dangote praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing what he described as a capable and professional team to lead NNPCL, highlighting Bayo Ojulari’s appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

He noted that the newly assembled NNPC leadership brings valuable technical and managerial experience, and reflects President Tinubu’s strategic push for reform and innovation within the energy sector.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1tn economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” Dangote said.

Addressing recent reports that suggested he is still battling for the survival of his refinery, Dangote clarified that his comments were not aimed at the new NNPC management, which he said has so far been supportive of the refinery’s operations and needs.

Instead, he pointed fingers at “some major oil marketers and traders who were bent on frustrating the efforts of President Tinubu in revamping the nation’s economy.”

He said these individuals have profited immensely from the era of subsidised fuel imports and are now resisting change.

He lauded recent reforms at NNPCL as positive indicators of the company’s renewed commitment to transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Dangote reaffirmed his group’s support for the administration’s economic vision, expressing confidence that the new NNPC leadership will drive transformation in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“We’re fighting, and the fight is not yet finished. But I have been fighting all my life, and I am ready and 100 per cent sure I will win at the end of the day,” he added.