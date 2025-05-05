IT business analyst to the rescue: Ensuring NOGICD compliance in Nigeria’s oil & gas sector

By Mogbojuri Babatunde

As the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) marks 15 years of progress, the oil and gas sector in Nigeria reflects on a journey defined by increasing local participation, regulatory reforms, and technological transformation. The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, enacted in 2010, has been central to this evolution—ensuring that Nigerian businesses, professionals, and capabilities are given precedence in the industry’s value chain.

Yet, despite the strides made over the past decade and a half, many organizations continue to face considerable hurdles in meeting NOGICD compliance mandates. Complex regulations, disjointed data systems, inefficient manual processes, and internal misalignments frequently stand in the way of full compliance. In such a landscape, one professional stands out as critical to bridging the gap between regulation and practical execution: the IT Business Analyst (BA).

An IT Business Analyst offers a unique blend of regulatory insight and technical proficiency, making them invaluable to companies navigating the intricacies of NOGICD. These professionals interpret complex policy documents and translate them into strategic IT and operational requirements, ensuring that businesses can track, report, and improve local content participation in real time. Their analytical acumen and systems knowledge help design digital tools that provide visibility and accountability across procurement, contracting, workforce engagement, and vendor management.

One of the biggest challenges companies face is the lack of centralized and accurate data. Local content compliance often requires detailed tracking of vendor origins, staff nationality, contract values, and project components. IT Business Analysts step in to streamline these requirements through integrated systems that allow for automated reporting. This not only improves the reliability of data submitted to regulatory bodies like the NCDMB but also reduces the risk of non-compliance during audits.

Moreover, by transforming manual workflows into digital processes, BAs ensure that compliance becomes an embedded part of business operations rather than a last-minute scramble. Whether it’s overseeing the registration of Nigerian vendors, monitoring the local workforce quota on projects, or tracking procurement from indigenous companies, BAs create seamless solutions that reduce operational drag while boosting compliance accuracy.

A key part of this transformation is collaboration. IT Business Analysts serve as the vital link between internal departments—ranging from IT and legal to procurement and regulatory compliance—and external stakeholders. They ensure that systems such as ERP platforms and compliance dashboards are aligned with both business goals and NOGICD standards, thus promoting a unified approach to compliance and operations.

Beyond systems and processes, a successful compliance strategy also requires a culture of awareness. This is why many BAs are involved in designing and delivering training programs that build organizational understanding of local content obligations. Employees are empowered not just to use compliance tools, but to understand their importance—fostering a proactive mindset toward regulatory adherence.

With the NCDMB stepping up its enforcement mechanisms and refining its oversight approach, the margin for error is rapidly shrinking. Companies that fail to adapt may face reputational damage, financial penalties, or even suspension from contracts. On the flip side, businesses that embrace compliance through digital transformation and strategic business analysis stand to gain a significant competitive edge. Efficiency improves, transparency deepens, and trust with regulators and stakeholders grows stronger.

As we commemorate 15 years of the NOGICD Act, one thing is clear: technology-driven compliance is no longer optional. It is essential. And at the center of this shift stands the IT Business Analyst—quietly but powerfully reshaping how companies engage with regulation and deliver value.

Dr. Mogbojuri Babatunde is a seasoned Business Analyst with a diverse portfolio spanning Oil & Gas, FMCG, Education, and Engineering. His expertise in process optimization, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation has consistently helped organizations meet industry standards while enhancing operational excellence.