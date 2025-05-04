Insecurity: Imitate Soludo’s model, UNG advises Federal, State govts

Gov Soludo

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Unite Nigeria Group (UNG) has urged the federal and state governments to adopt the Anambra State security blueprint in addressing the worsening security challenges in the country.

The socio-cultural organization emphasized that the security model developed by Governor Prof. Charles Soludo has significantly reduced insecurity in Anambra, suggesting that it could serve as a model for addressing the country’s security problems.

According to UNG, Soludo’s Homeland Security architecture, which includes the arrest and prosecution of the sponsors and financiers of criminal gangs, has drastically reduced criminal activity across the state.

Sir Peter Okala, the National Convener of UNG, stated in a statement on Sunday that the Anambra government’s approach to security involves addressing the root causes of criminality rather than just combating its symptoms.

UNG argued that both the federal and state governments have spent billions of naira on equipment and manpower aimed at fighting the symptoms of insecurity, such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and fraud, rather than focusing on the underlying causes.

As part of its efforts to combat insecurity, Anambra State conducted a major campaign, arresting alleged fake native doctors, clergymen, and others flaunting wealth on social media without identifiable means of livelihood.

Okala noted that the effectiveness of Soludo’s crime-fighting strategy has led to a significant drop in criminal activities in the state, particularly kidnapping, assassinations, terrorism, and fraud.

Chief Osita Chidoka, former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and a member of UNG, praised Soludo’s commitment to ridding Anambra of criminals and other undesirable elements. Chidoka, who delivered a paper at the Public Presentation of the Executive Committee/Lecture Series of the League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) in Lagos, described Soludo’s crime-fighting model as the bold solution Nigeria needs to overcome its insecurity challenges.

In his paper titled “Is Soludo’s Security Plan the Future of Crime Fighting or Just Another Political Gimmick?” Chidoka revealed that between July 2023 and June 2024, Nigeria recorded 1,130 kidnapping incidents, with 7,568 victims abducted. Kidnappers demanded ₦10.99 billion in ransom, but only ₦1.05 billion was paid, according to SBM Intelligence.

Chidoka pointed out that while Anambra recorded only 29 kidnapping cases—one of the lowest in Nigeria—it still faced significant ransom demands. In 2023, for instance, kidnappers demanded ₦300 million from a high-profile victim but ultimately collected ₦350 million, making Anambra an attractive target despite its relative safety.

Chidoka also discussed the Homeland Security Law 2025, introduced by Governor Soludo, which mandates every citizen, landlord, town union, and religious institution to be accountable for security. This law requires tenant registration, the reporting of all occupants by landlords, and the installation of surveillance systems in hotels. It also outlaws illegal forest settlements and makes the use of money rituals for wealth a criminal offense.

He praised the initiative, saying, “The Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025, does more than redefine security structures; it integrates technology into governance, ensuring real consequences for moral renewal. Among its groundbreaking provisions is a central command structure, a database-driven identity verification system for security operatives, and digital crime reporting mechanisms.”

Chidoka added that technology has been proven to be crucial for effective security, citing examples from cities like Kigali in Rwanda and Dubai, UAE, where integrated surveillance and AI-driven policing have transformed urban safety.

In closing, Okala invited Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, to adopt the Soludo model and Chidoka’s assessment in transforming Nigeria’s national security architecture. He also urged wealthy Nigerians to stop flaunting their wealth in public events, as this contributes to the growing insecurity driven by unemployment and hunger.