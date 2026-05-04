Police launch manhunt after bandit attack in Katsina

The Police Commissioner in Katsina State, Ali Umar-Fage, has ordered an aggressive manhunt for bandits behind the reprisal attack on communities in Kankia.

The CP recalled earlier operations recorded major successes against armed bandits operating within the local government area before the deadly attack.

He said this in a statement on Sunday by Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the police public relations officer of the command.

Umar-Fage said operatives on April 29 foiled a cattle rustling attempt in Gadar, Yan Tulu and Kartaka villages.

“Police recovered 205 animals, comprising 91 cows and 114 sheep, during the operation,” he said.

Umar-Fage added that on Saturday, officers repelled another attack on Matinjin village.

“Several bandits fled with gunshot injuries, while eight motorcycles linked to their operations were recovered,” he stated.

He said the criminals later regrouped and attacked Jeka da Kolo and Kwalgoro villages on Sunday.

“The attack occurred around noon, killing 11 persons before tactical teams were mobilised to repel the assailants,” he said.

Umar-Fage described the attack as “cowardly and barbaric” and expressed condolences to families of the victims.

He assured residents that all those responsible would be tracked down and prosecuted.

The commissioner said additional tactical teams had been deployed to affected communities to strengthen ongoing security operations.

“Bush combing operations and coordinated patrols are ongoing to track the fleeing suspects,” he said.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting life and property across the state.

“We will not relent until peace and normalcy are fully restored,” the commissioner said.

He urged residents to stay calm, remain vigilant and provide credible intelligence to security agencies.

“Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress,” he added. (NAN)