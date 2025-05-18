Herdsmen shoot sporadically, injure one in Imo communities

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Gunmen suspected to be herders invaded Agwa and Amakohia-Ubi communities in Imo State last night, unleashing sporadic gunfire that left one person seriously injured.

The two affected communities, located at the boundary between Oguta and Owerri West Local Government Areas, were thrown into chaos as residents scrambled for safety.

A resident of Amakohia-Ubi, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that the herders came in large numbers, shooting indiscriminately. He linked the attack to the community’s recent efforts to prevent the herders from grazing on local farmlands.

“There have been herdsmen attacks in Amakohia-Ubi, Owerri West LGA since yesterday. Before now, they would bring their cattle to eat up crops in our farms, and our security men would chase them away. But yesterday, they resurfaced from our boundary with Agwa in Oguta LGA and began shooting sporadically,” he recounted.

The resident further revealed that many people living near the boundary could not sleep in their homes, with the entire community staying awake in fear throughout the night.

During the attack, one man sustained severe gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment.

A native of Agwa community expressed frustration over what he described as government insensitivity to their plight:

“Look at what is happening. Anyone who speaks out about it becomes a target instead of the issue being addressed. There is tension and apprehension everywhere, and the authorities are not concerned,” he lamented.

History of Attacks

Agwa and surrounding communities in Ohaji/Egbema and Owerri West LGAs have been repeatedly targeted by herders.

About three years ago, a herder attack claimed the life of Mr. Ozoemele Iriaka, a native of Agwa, while he was on his way to his farm.

In 2023, herdsmen invaded the community again, shooting sporadically and killing a motorcyclist.

Other communities like Obokofia and Obosa Asaa in Ohaji/Egbema have also been repeatedly attacked, often in response to resistance against grazing on farmlands.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Henry Okoye, had not responded to inquiries at the time of filing this report.